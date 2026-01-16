First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,813 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the December 15th total of 30,501 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,848 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 78,848 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 148.6% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. 35,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,395. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

