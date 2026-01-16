Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 42,905 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 659% compared to the average volume of 5,650 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Huntsman from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huntsman
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Huntsman Stock Down 1.0%
HUN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,641,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.68. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $18.53.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 5.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntsman Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.42%.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Why Trump and Musk suddenly care about Fort Knox
- A month before the crash
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.