Short Interest in Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Decreases By 31.4%

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,348 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the December 15th total of 32,587 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,759 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,759 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Chipmos Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IMOS traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 71,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. Chipmos Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $43.16.

Get Chipmos Technologies alerts:

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Chipmos Technologies had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipmos Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chipmos Technologies by 110.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 66.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 69,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Chipmos Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chipmos Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chipmos Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipmos Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on IMOS

About Chipmos Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS Technologies Inc is a Taiwan?based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging services. The company offers a comprehensive range of back?end solutions including wafer probing, assembly, surface mount and final test services for memory chips, microcontrollers, system?on?chips and other integrated circuits. ChipMOS serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, industrial and automotive markets by delivering reliable testing and packaging support to semiconductor fabless companies and foundries.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ChipMOS operates multiple production facilities across Asia, including sites in Taoyuan (Taiwan), Guangdong Province (China) and Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipmos Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipmos Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.