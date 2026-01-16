Short Interest in Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Decreases By 31.4%

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,348 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the December 15th total of 32,587 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,759 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,759 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of IMOS traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 71,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. Chipmos Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $43.16.
Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Chipmos Technologies had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chipmos Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chipmos Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipmos Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
ChipMOS Technologies Inc is a Taiwan?based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging services. The company offers a comprehensive range of back?end solutions including wafer probing, assembly, surface mount and final test services for memory chips, microcontrollers, system?on?chips and other integrated circuits. ChipMOS serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, industrial and automotive markets by delivering reliable testing and packaging support to semiconductor fabless companies and foundries.
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ChipMOS operates multiple production facilities across Asia, including sites in Taoyuan (Taiwan), Guangdong Province (China) and Singapore.
