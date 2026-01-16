Insider Selling: Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Director Sells 15,600 Shares of Stock

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) Director Barry Golsen sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 88,173 shares in the company, valued at $881,730. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lsb Industries Stock Down 3.5%

LXU stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. 497,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. Lsb Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $690.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -960.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.30 million. Lsb Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 136,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 187,108 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 55,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LXU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lsb Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

