QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 9,800 Shares

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $103,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,485,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,611.42. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Monday, December 15th, Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $108,486.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $110,642.00.

QuantumScape Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. 13,943,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,879,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. QuantumScape Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QS. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of QuantumScape to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 target price on QuantumScape and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.17.

Get Our Latest Report on QS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 46.8% during the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 120,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 8.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in QuantumScape by 67.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company’s core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape’s product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.