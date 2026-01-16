Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) CEO Peter Blume-Jensen Purchases 49,000 Shares

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Blume-Jensen acquired 49,000 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,095,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,895.28. The trade was a 2.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

Acrivon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,670. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 150,057.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 682,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 138,033 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACRV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Acrivon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of stapled peptide therapeutics for the treatment of RAS-driven cancers. Its proprietary platform is designed to enhance the stability, cell permeability and target specificity of peptide molecules, enabling the disruption of protein–protein interactions that are traditionally challenging to inhibit with small-molecule drugs or biologics.

The company’s lead development candidate is a hydrocarbon-stapled peptide selectively targeting the KRAS G12C mutation, currently in early clinical trials.

See Also

