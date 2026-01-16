Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) CEO Peter Blume-Jensen Purchases 49,000 Shares

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Blume-Jensen acquired 49,000 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,095,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,895.28. The trade was a 2.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance
Acrivon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,670. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACRV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Acrivon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of stapled peptide therapeutics for the treatment of RAS-driven cancers. Its proprietary platform is designed to enhance the stability, cell permeability and target specificity of peptide molecules, enabling the disruption of protein–protein interactions that are traditionally challenging to inhibit with small-molecule drugs or biologics.
The company’s lead development candidate is a hydrocarbon-stapled peptide selectively targeting the KRAS G12C mutation, currently in early clinical trials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acrivon Therapeutics
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Why Trump and Musk suddenly care about Fort Knox
- A month before the crash
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.