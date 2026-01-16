Short Interest in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Drops By 56.0%

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,444 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the December 15th total of 14,637 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,475 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,475 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPVU traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $57.91. 4,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,361. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPVU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 38,352 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Delta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

