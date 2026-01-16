MRP SynthEquity ETF (NYSEARCA:SNTH) Short Interest Down 59.2% in December

MRP SynthEquity ETF (NYSEARCA:SNTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,902 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the December 15th total of 16,935 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,964 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 42,964 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRP SynthEquity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRP SynthEquity ETF during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MRP SynthEquity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MRP SynthEquity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 123,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter.

MRP SynthEquity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SNTH traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.08. 44,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,687. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.13. MRP SynthEquity ETF has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $33.33.

About MRP SynthEquity ETF

The MRP SynthEquity ETF (SNTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. STNH is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through SPX options (S&P 500 index) and US Treasuries. The fund is designed to provide a floor against market losses, approximately 15% of every one-year rolling period. SNTH was launched on Mar 10, 2025 and is issued by Measured Risk Portfolios.

