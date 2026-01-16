Short Interest in Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD) Decreases By 37.5%

Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 206,932 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 331,096 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 745,487 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 745,487 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Global X Defense Tech ETF Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSEARCA:SHLD traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.80. 2,108,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.27. Global X Defense Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $78.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86.
Global X Defense Tech ETF Company Profile
