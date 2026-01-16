Short Interest in Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD) Decreases By 37.5%

Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 206,932 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 331,096 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 745,487 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 745,487 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global X Defense Tech ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHLD traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.80. 2,108,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.27. Global X Defense Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $78.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86.

Global X Defense Tech ETF Company Profile

The Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Defense Tech index. The fund tracks a modified market-cap weighted index of the top 50 pure-play defense technology companies from around the world. These companies are considered best positioned to benefit from increased governmental defense spending. SHLD was launched on Sep 11, 2023 and is issued by Global X.

