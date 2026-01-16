SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,364 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 56,401 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,176 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,176 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,600,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,839,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,266,000 after buying an additional 79,326 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 307,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 77,360 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,123,000. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,632,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

