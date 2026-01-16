Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Down 13.2% – Should You Sell?

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.89. 3,474,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,962,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$297.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana. Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

