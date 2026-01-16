Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 1,699 shares.The stock last traded at $9.8550 and had previously closed at $9.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hellenic Telecom Organization has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Report on Hellenic Telecom Organization
Hellenic Telecom Organization Trading Up 0.3%
Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.48 million.
Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA (OTCMKTS: HLTOY), also known as OTE Group, is the primary provider of telecommunications and digital services in Greece. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fixed-line telephony, mobile communications under the COSMOTE brand, broadband internet access via fiber and ADSL networks, and pay-TV services through its COSMOTE TV platform. In addition, OTE Group delivers enterprise-focused ICT offerings such as cloud computing, data center operations, cybersecurity, managed network services and system integration.
Established in 1949 as Greece’s state telecommunications monopoly, OTE Group began a gradual privatization process in the late 1990s, which culminated in a majority stake acquisition by Deutsche Telekom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hellenic Telecom Organization
- Trump’s crypto czar leaked THIS
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A month before the crash
Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.