Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 1,699 shares.The stock last traded at $9.8550 and had previously closed at $9.99.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hellenic Telecom Organization has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.14.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.48 million.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA (OTCMKTS: HLTOY), also known as OTE Group, is the primary provider of telecommunications and digital services in Greece. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fixed-line telephony, mobile communications under the COSMOTE brand, broadband internet access via fiber and ADSL networks, and pay-TV services through its COSMOTE TV platform. In addition, OTE Group delivers enterprise-focused ICT offerings such as cloud computing, data center operations, cybersecurity, managed network services and system integration.

Established in 1949 as Greece’s state telecommunications monopoly, OTE Group began a gradual privatization process in the late 1990s, which culminated in a majority stake acquisition by Deutsche Telekom.

