Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$19.78 and last traded at C$19.72, with a volume of 302777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.90.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.38.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of C$311.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.82%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations. Parex depends on a team of geologists and geophysicists, in partnership with technologies such as 3D seismic surveying, to help exploration efforts.

