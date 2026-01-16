National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$74.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Desjardins set a C$71.00 target price on Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$76.03.

CCA traded up C$2.83 on Friday, hitting C$73.69. 194,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.87. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$59.10 and a twelve month high of C$74.04.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$707.25 million during the quarter. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4900498 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc is a communication corporation. The company is a cable operator in North America operating in Canada. It provides residential and business customers with internet, video, and telephony services with broadband fibre networks. The reportable segments of the company are Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. In internet services, the company offers internet packages with download speeds of up to 120mbps. In video services, the company provides digital tier services, pay-per-view channels, video on-demand services, and 4k television, and telephony services include using internet protocol to transport digitized voice signals.

