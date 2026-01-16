Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $24.02. Obayashi shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 299 shares trading hands.

Obayashi Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Obayashi had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation is a leading Japan?based general contractor specializing in large?scale construction and civil engineering projects. The company’s core operations encompass the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tunnels, railways and airports, as well as high-rise commercial and residential buildings, industrial facilities and energy plants. Obayashi also offers development planning and consulting services, leveraging in-house expertise in project management, environmental engineering and safety compliance.

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Osaka, Obayashi has evolved from a regional builder into a global construction group.

