Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.44 and last traded at $44.0790, with a volume of 40020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.57. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 103.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $136,071.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,628.20. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $304,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 40,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a holding company primarily focused on investments in broadband businesses, most notably a significant equity interest in Charter Communications, Inc As a shareholder of Charter’s Class A common stock, Liberty Broadband benefits from the growth and operational performance of one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States. The company does not operate consumer services directly but instead seeks to enhance shareholder value through its strategic stake and board representation in Charter.

In addition to its Charter position, Liberty Broadband holds an ownership interest in GCI Liberty, Inc, a holding company with interests in an Alaskan telecommunications provider and other media assets.

