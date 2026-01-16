RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 95,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the previous session’s volume of 24,753 shares.The stock last traded at $22.2390 and had previously closed at $22.28.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $579.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.71.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

