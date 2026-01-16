LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH) Shares Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 435,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,073,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
In related news, insider Lauren Lin sold 30,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $423,206.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 95,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,906. This trade represents a 24.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kal Iyer sold 167,722 shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 127,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,196. The trade was a 56.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,101,965 shares of company stock worth $15,427,510 over the last 90 days.
The LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (WLTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates to equities, debt securities and commodity-linked instruments. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. WLTH was launched on Sep 9, 2021 and is managed by LifeGoal.
