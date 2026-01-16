NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $154.33 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $154.33 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00001780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00014098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000499 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,285,294,449 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,202,633 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The Reddit community for NEAR Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/nearprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,285,242,649. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.73305838 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 612 active market(s) with $174,541,192.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

