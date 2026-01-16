ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $1.03 thousand worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00076666 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00005503 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000038 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 33,159,403,342 coins and its circulating supply is 33,916,904,270 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is medium.com/tag/reddcoin. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

