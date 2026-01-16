Energi Achieves Market Cap of $2.12 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $116.49 thousand worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00014098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00004438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 101,364,703 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate NRG through the process of mining. Energi has a current supply of 101,354,754.07873741. The last known price of Energi is 0.02078109 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $135,281.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://energi.world/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

