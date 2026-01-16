Round Dollar (RD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.64

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94,665.00 or 0.99951349 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

