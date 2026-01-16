Polymesh 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.51 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Polymesh has a total market cap of $34.59 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94,665.00 or 0.99951349 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. Polymesh’s total supply is 1,237,174,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official message board for Polymesh is polymesh.network/discord. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Polymesh has a current supply of 1,236,845,348.803959 with 1,018,532,458.293278 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.06694355 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $4,451,381.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

