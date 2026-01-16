Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 148,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Polaris has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $75.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Polaris had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 4,554 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $307,531.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,081.34. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 371.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Polaris by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company’s legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

