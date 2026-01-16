Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Down 37.8% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,437 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 15,174 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 158.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 550.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BSMR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,740. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.