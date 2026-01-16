Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 119,905 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 194,844 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,717 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,717 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Down 8.9%

Shares of CETY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,124. The company has a market cap of $4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. Clean Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 192.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Clean Energy Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CETY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clean Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clean Energy Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: CETY) is an energy technology company focused on the design, development and operation of renewable natural gas (RNG) systems. By deploying anaerobic digestion solutions, the company captures methane emissions from agricultural and organic waste streams and upgrades it into pipeline-quality RNG. This process not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also provides a sustainable energy alternative that can be used in utility gas grids, heavy-duty transportation and industrial applications.

The company offers a turnkey service model that spans project feasibility, engineering, equipment supply, construction management, financing and ongoing operations and maintenance.

Featured Stories

