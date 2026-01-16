Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 250 shares.The stock last traded at $92.79 and had previously closed at $101.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on NXGPY. Zacks Research raised shares of Next from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Next from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Next
Next Trading Up 1.2%
Next Company Profile
Next is a UK-based retail group best known for its clothing, footwear and homeware offerings sold through a combination of physical stores, online channels and catalog services. The company markets predominantly its own-label fashion and lifestyle ranges across women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, together with footwear, accessories and home products. Its multi-channel model aims to integrate in-store merchandising with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer catalogue sales to reach a broad customer base.
Operations combine a network of domestic stores in the UK with international presence delivered largely through franchise and partner arrangements, plus a global e-commerce platform that ships to multiple markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Next
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- BlackRock’s $91B secret
Receive News & Ratings for Next Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.