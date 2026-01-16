Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 6,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 5,637 shares.The stock last traded at $7.77 and had previously closed at $7.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRTBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wartsila in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Wartsila had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wartsila will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wärtsilä (OTCMKTS: WRTBY) is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company’s Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

