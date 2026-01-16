DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of DeNA Co (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.3805, but opened at $16.50. DeNA shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 154 shares changing hands.

DeNA Trading Down 10.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of -0.25.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $280.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.26 million. DeNA had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based company specializing in online and mobile platforms, with a core focus on digital entertainment. Since launching its flagship Mobage mobile gaming network in 2006, DeNA has built a diverse portfolio of game development and publishing services, collaborating with both in-house studios and external partners. The company’s platform offers a range of social games accessible via smartphones and web browsers, supporting global releases as well as titles tailored to its domestic Japanese market.

Beyond gaming, DeNA operates a suite of e-commerce and web-based services that leverage its technology infrastructure and user-network expertise.

