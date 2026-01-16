Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $419.07, but opened at $389.62. Talen Energy shares last traded at $379.3110, with a volume of 1,092,047 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Talen Energy from $443.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Talen Energy from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.43.

Talen Energy Trading Down 7.9%

The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.48 and a 200-day moving average of $374.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.90 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 9.83%.The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Talen Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the second quarter valued at $641,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,582,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

