Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Pop Mart International Group Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.24, but opened at $23.00. Pop Mart International Group shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 4,922 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PMRTY shares. Zacks Research cut Pop Mart International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. CLSA raised shares of Pop Mart International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pop Mart International Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Pop Mart International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pop Mart International Group Trading Down 6.4%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94.

Pop Mart International Group Ltd is a leading designer, developer and retailer of collectible art toys and lifestyle products. Founded in Beijing in 2010, the company has built a portfolio of proprietary intellectual property and artist collaborations, with its core business centered on blind-box collectible figurines that combine contemporary design with surprise-driven consumer engagement. Pop Mart’s distinctive toy offerings span a variety of artist-led series and thematic collections, making it a recognized name among collectors and casual consumers alike.

The company’s product lineup features several signature brands, including Pucky, Molly and Dimoo, each characterized by unique aesthetic styles and narrative elements.

