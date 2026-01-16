Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $137.00, but opened at $130.66. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $133.12, with a volume of 29,438 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Tokyo Electron Trading Down 2.8%

The stock has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 21.74%.The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) is a Japan-based manufacturer of equipment and services for the semiconductor and flat-panel display industries. The company develops, produces and sells a broad range of wafer fabrication tools used across front-end and back-end semiconductor processes, including equipment for etch, deposition, thermal processing, wafer cleaning and inspection, as well as production systems for advanced packaging and assembly. In addition to semiconductor tools, Tokyo Electron supplies production equipment and process solutions for flat-panel displays and related display technologies.

Beyond capital equipment, Tokyo Electron provides lifecycle services such as installation, maintenance, spare parts, process support and software solutions aimed at maximizing tool uptime and process yield.

