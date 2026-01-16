Stratasys Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 5,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average volume of 3,611 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Stratasys from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSYS

Stratasys Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of SSYS traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 22.69%.Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Stratasys by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 212,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 24.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 384,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company’s product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.