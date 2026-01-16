Alight Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 6,228 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the typical volume of 3,985 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alight from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

ALIT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,362,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.08. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Alight had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 94.23%.The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alight will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.91%.

In other Alight news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim purchased 42,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,193.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 109,130 shares in the company, valued at $259,729.40. The trade was a 62.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 193,116 shares of company stock valued at $448,984. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alight by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth about $434,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 249,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Alight by 1,776.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,027,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 66,771 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc (NYSE: ALIT) is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.

Alight’s core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.

