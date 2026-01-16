iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IRE)

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:IRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 19,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 343% compared to the typical volume of 4,498 call options.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Trading Up 10.1%

IRE traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 8,129,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,131,056. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA: IRE) is an exchange-traded fund managed by BlackRock’s iShares business that provides investors with targeted exposure to Irish equities. Listed on the NYSE Arca, the fund is designed to reflect the performance of an investment benchmark composed of companies domiciled in or with significant exposure to Ireland. It offers a single-ticket way to access the Irish equity market within a U.S.-listed vehicle.

The ETF holds a portfolio of Irish companies spanning multiple sectors, giving investors exposure to the country’s prominent industries such as financials, consumer goods and services, industrials, and healthcare.

