iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IRE)

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:IRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 19,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 343% compared to the typical volume of 4,498 call options.
iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Trading Up 10.1%
IRE traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 8,129,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,131,056. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $31.17.
The ETF holds a portfolio of Irish companies spanning multiple sectors, giving investors exposure to the country’s prominent industries such as financials, consumer goods and services, industrials, and healthcare.
