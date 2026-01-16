Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,028 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 126% compared to the average daily volume of 3,104 call options.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of YANG traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. 1,206,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,377. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1248 Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 200.0% in the third quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 287,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

