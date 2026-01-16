Reef Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $6.46 million and $1.48 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Reef
REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 28th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,015,694,230 coins and its circulating supply is 44,838,019,792 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is blog.reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Reef Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
