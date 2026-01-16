Morpheus.Network Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $3.97 thousand worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95,352.78 or 1.00400827 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 0.08291539 USD and is down -7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $14,903.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

