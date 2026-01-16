Conflux Price Tops $0.0756 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $391.24 million and approximately $13.37 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,972.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $711.58 or 0.00749249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $599.20 or 0.00630919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00427041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00076299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00013156 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,173,746,366 coins and its circulating supply is 5,173,715,284 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,173,627,900.85 with 5,173,627,901.66 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.07663984 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $14,912,924.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

