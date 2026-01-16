API3 Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $61.12 million and $10.81 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About API3

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 158,696,215 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,899,134 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars.

