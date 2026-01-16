Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FISV. Citigroup cut their target price on Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.32.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FISV stock opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $59.56 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.60). Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 34,900 shares of company stock worth $2,211,971. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.