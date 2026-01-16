Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BXM Wealth LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Blalock Williams LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC NY increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 3,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $353.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.67.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $378.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

