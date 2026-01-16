B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target Raised to $3.50

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BGS

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $348.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 13.61%.The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. B&G Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. Analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B&G Foods news, Director Dennis M. Mullen sold 18,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $84,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,956 shares in the company, valued at $377,802. This trade represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in B&G Foods by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc is a packaged foods holding company that develops, markets and distributes a diversified portfolio of branded shelf-stable and frozen food products. Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, the company serves retail and foodservice customers across the United States and Canada. Through its network of manufacturing facilities, third-party co-packers and distribution partners, B&G Foods supplies grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores and e-commerce platforms.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple categories, including vegetables, beans, soups, sauces and condiments, snacks, cereals and refrigerated or frozen offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.