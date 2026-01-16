SLT (SLT) Price Tops $15.33 on Major Exchanges

SLT (SLT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One SLT token can currently be purchased for about $15.33 or 0.00016053 BTC on popular exchanges. SLT has a market cap of $153.30 million and approximately $95.90 thousand worth of SLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SLT has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SLT Token Profile

SLT’s genesis date was March 14th, 2025. SLT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. SLT’s official Twitter account is @smartlogisticst. SLT’s official website is slt.game. SLT’s official message board is t.me/smartlogisticst.

Buying and Selling SLT

According to CryptoCompare, “SLT (SLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SLT has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of SLT is 15.35032304 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $120,629.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://slt.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

