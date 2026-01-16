Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SUHJY. UBS Group lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. CLSA raised shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

OTCMKTS:SUHJY opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) is a Hong Kong-based real estate developer and property investor, widely recognized as one of the territory’s largest and most influential property companies. The firm is primarily engaged in the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and industrial properties, as well as the ownership and management of investment properties such as shopping centres, office towers and hotels. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and also maintains an over?the?counter quotation in the United States.

The company’s core activities include land acquisition and project development, property sales, long?term leasing and property management.

