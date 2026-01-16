Short Interest in Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (NYSEARCA:ASIA) Drops By 40.5%

Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (NYSEARCA:ASIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,834 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 3,080 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA ASIA opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.51. Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $36.59.

About Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF

The Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (ASIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies located in Asia, excluding Japan. The fund manager selects stocks based on strong fundamentals. ASIA was launched on Sep 22, 2023 and is issued by Matthews.

