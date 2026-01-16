Short Interest in Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (NYSEARCA:ASIA) Drops By 40.5%

Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (NYSEARCA:ASIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,834 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 3,080 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA ASIA opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.51. Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $36.59.
About Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF
