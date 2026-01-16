Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Short Interest Up 49.3% in December

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 98,552 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the December 15th total of 65,995 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,123 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,123 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVSC stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $63.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,020,000.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

