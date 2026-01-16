Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.6667.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPB. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $110.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TPB

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of TPB stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $118.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $147,345.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,013.37. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H.C. Charles Diao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,792.80. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,542. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc (NYSE: TPB) is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker’s.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.