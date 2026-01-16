USDB Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, USDB has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One USDB token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001046 BTC on major exchanges. USDB has a total market capitalization of $28.10 million and $526.19 thousand worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 28,121,330 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 28,120,919.21670873. The last known price of USDB is 0.9986874 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $601,468.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

