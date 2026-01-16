Kaia Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $373.93 Million (KAIA)

Kaia (KAIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Kaia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Kaia has a total market capitalization of $373.93 million and $9.77 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kaia has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,244.08 or 0.99733498 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kaia

Kaia’s genesis date was August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 6,219,987,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,219,907,065 tokens. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. Kaia’s official message board is www.medium.com/kaiachain. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io.

Kaia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 6,219,728,728.712217 with 6,219,728,738.308914 in circulation. The last known price of Kaia is 0.06035651 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $9,699,949.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

